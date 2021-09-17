PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Carolina Camera: Leakes Antiques creates antiques for families, friends and even the Queen of England

It’s a tradition that goes back a long way – four generations as a matter of fact.
If you are interested in purchasing a Leake furniture piece, it takes about 18 months since there's a waiting list.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Leakes Antiques is a small little shop in York, South Carolina that recently gave a big gift.

Not too long ago, the White House presented the Queen of England a special gift – a small, custom-made wooden box that came from the family business.

The White House wouldn’t choose just anyone to make something for the Queen of England, which speaks to the reputation and the quality of work at Leakes Antiques in York County.

This is where John Carter and the Carolina Camera went this week. Come along as we learn more about this unique business.

This is where John Carter and the Carolina Camera went this week. Come along as we learn more about this unique business.

And if you are interested in purchasing a Leake furniture piece, it takes about 18 months since there’s a waiting list.

Prices range from around $1,000 to $2,5000 depending on the piece. You can find more information on their website.

