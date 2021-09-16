Woman charged with murder after man found dead at Gaston County home

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man Gaston County.

According to Gaston County Police, 36-year-old Jacob Scott Stroupe was found dead of a stab wound in the driveway of a home on Old Spencer Mountain Road in Dallas, N.C., just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators have arrested and charged 30-year-old Brandy Kachelle Wilson, of Gastonia, with first-degree murder.

Authorities said Wilson and Stroupe were formerly in a domestic relationship and had two children together.

Wilson is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail with no bond, pending a first appearance in court.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. R.C. Cogdill at (704) 866-3320 or Crimestoppers at (704) 861-8000.

