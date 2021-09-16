NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Vaccine Milestone: 50% of South Carolinians are completely vaccinated against COVID-19

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Palmetto State has reached a milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that 50% of eligible South Carolinians are completely vaccinated against the virus.

In July, DHEC announced that 50% of residents had received at least one dose. This milestone marks the 50% who are now fully vaccinated, putting the state much closer to the 70-80% vaccination goal.

“Reaching this 50 percent benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “That said, the mission is not over because the pandemic is not over. We need more South Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated so we can stamp COVID out once and for all.”

RELATED COVERAGE | S.C. surpasses 10K confirmed COVID-19 deaths

DHEC will continue its efforts to get residents vaccinated through various outreach efforts, which include vaccination opportunities at the University of South Carolina and Clemson home football games. There will also be mobile vaccination clinics.

Vaccinations are available for those 12 and up. CLICK HERE to find a vaccination location near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Santonio Azanier Eskridge, left, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Police: Man wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old in Gastonia in custody
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Ed Yancey was interviewed several times on WBTV at his NASCAR diecast shop.
Longtime Rowan County business owner dies from COVID-19 as virus-related deaths increase

Latest News

Do's and Don't's of the Delta variant
Do's and Don't's of the Delta variant
North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to...
NC health leader: Union County school board could face legal action if COVID-19 procedures aren’t followed
North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to...
Union County School Board talks decision to end district’s COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules