NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tropical Update: Tracking the remnants of Nicholas and two potential new systems

There’s another system off the coast of Georgia this morning.
This disturbance has a 70% chance of formation over the next 48 hours.
This disturbance has a 70% chance of formation over the next 48 hours.(Source: WBTV)
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Nicholas continue to slowly drift across the Gulf Coast region today.

It is bringing plenty of rain to Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and indirectly, the Carolinas this morning. However, it has all but lost any tropical characteristics and will likely dissipate over Louisiana or Mississippi on Friday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

There’s another system off the coast of Georgia this morning. It has a 70% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. Fortunately, all the models are keeping the system away from our coast. While the Carolina beaches aren’t bracing for impact, once again, dangerous rip currents are likely there and up the Atlantic coast through the weekend.

The last disturbance is about 1,000 miles off the coast of Africa. It has a 80% chance of formation. It would be a while before this one could impact the U.S. as it slowly plows through the Atlantic Ocean on a west-northwest track through next week. But it will need to be monitored, as it could become a threat at some point next week.

This disturbance has a 80% chance of formation.
This disturbance has a 80% chance of formation.(Source: WBTV)

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Santonio Azanier Eskridge, left, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Police: Man wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old in Gastonia in custody
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines

Latest News

Spotty showers are expected for the morning hours.
First Alert: Through the midday hours for rain
First Alert Weather: Spotty rain for the morning hours, cloudy but mostly rain-free afternoon
First Alert Weather: Spotty rain for the morning hours, cloudy but mostly rain-free afternoon
Thursday will bring a 30% chance for showers and a high of 84. Friday looks the same. It will...
First Alert issued for Thursday morning showers
Poll about the fall season
What are you looking forward to most about fall?