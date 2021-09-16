Tropical Update: Tracking the remnants of Nicholas and two potential new systems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Nicholas continue to slowly drift across the Gulf Coast region today.

It is bringing plenty of rain to Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and indirectly, the Carolinas this morning. However, it has all but lost any tropical characteristics and will likely dissipate over Louisiana or Mississippi on Friday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

There’s another system off the coast of Georgia this morning. It has a 70% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. Fortunately, all the models are keeping the system away from our coast. While the Carolina beaches aren’t bracing for impact, once again, dangerous rip currents are likely there and up the Atlantic coast through the weekend.

The last disturbance is about 1,000 miles off the coast of Africa. It has a 80% chance of formation. It would be a while before this one could impact the U.S. as it slowly plows through the Atlantic Ocean on a west-northwest track through next week. But it will need to be monitored, as it could become a threat at some point next week.

This disturbance has a 80% chance of formation. (Source: WBTV)

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.