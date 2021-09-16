NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

TikTok pulls ‘devious licks’ videos of kids stealing from schools

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray Television) – TikTok has banned a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools.

It’s known by the hashtag “devious lick.”

“We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL,” a tweet from the TikTok communications team said.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

Anyone searching for “deviouslick” will now get a “No results found” message.

“This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines,” the search results now say.

Schools across the country have reported damage due to the challenge.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Santonio Azanier Eskridge, left, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Police: Man wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old in Gastonia in custody
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Ed Yancey was interviewed several times on WBTV at his NASCAR diecast shop.
Longtime Rowan County business owner dies from COVID-19 as virus-related deaths increase

Latest News

An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Friday to talk about recommending booster doses of...
US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters
An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Friday to talk about recommending booster doses of...
Some confusion ahead of FDA COVID booster meeting
Generic police lights
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hovis Road in Charlotte
Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
Brandy Kachelle Wilson
Woman charged with murder after man found dead at Gaston County home