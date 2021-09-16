NC DHHS Flu
Thursday Midday Tropical Update: Tracking two weather disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean

The next two tropical names of the season will be “Odette” and “Peter” if needed.
We are still in the average peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the season runs through Nov. 30.
We are still in the average peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the season runs through Nov. 30.(Source: WBTV)
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are closely monitoring a weather disturbance off the Carolina coast that could become more tropical in the next 24 to 48 hours.

This system is expected to stay offshore, yet it will create a rough surf and higher risk for rip currents for Carolina beaches Friday into the weekend.

Another weather disturbance churning across the central Atlantic Ocean may also become a tropical depression or storm in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Weather forecast data suggests this system could approach the Bahamas and be closer to the U.S. East Coast by late next week. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the exact path this system will take, yet we will need to closely monitor the tropics for updates on the path and strength of this system.

The next two tropical names of the season will be “Odette” and “Peter” if needed.

We are still in the average peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the season runs through Nov. 30.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

