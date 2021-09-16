NC DHHS Flu
Suspect wanted in chase that led to officer-involved shooting in Lancaster taken into custody

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – The man wanted after a police chase led to an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County earlier this month has been arrested.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, 27-year-old Quinterius Lamont Clinton was arrested Tuesday in Mecklenburg County.

Lancaster police had warrants charging Clinton with attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, and reckless driving.

Police said Clinton waived extradition and he will be transported back to South Carolina shortly.

On Sept. 6, Lancaster Police said one of their officers was monitoring traffic on the bypass when a red vehicle was spotted driving recklessly. The officer reportedly caught up with the vehicle in an attempt to do a traffic stop.

Police say once the officer confirmed the tag he realized this was a vehicle that fled from law enforcement a week prior.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police say the officer tried to make contact with the driver, who then reportedly tried to hit the officer with the vehicle. Police say the officer fired his gun and was able to avoid contact with the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle then sped down Riverside Road towards University Drive, where he made a right onto University Drive. He then drove into a yard on University Drive and fled on foot from the vehicle, police say.

