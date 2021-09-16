NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury police identify suspect in August homicide

Police were called to Carpenters Circle on Aug. 22 and found a man with a gunshot injury.
Salisbury police said Samuel White is wanted in connection with an August homicide.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Salisbury have identified the man wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred last month.

On Aug. 22, officers responded to the 800 block of Carpenters Circle regarding a reported shooting. Officers arrived and located Gary Dionne Lowe, 39, who had sustained a gunshot injury, according to law enforcement.

Lowe was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, a murder warrant has been obtained for 40-year-old Samuel Lee White.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to contact Salisbury police at (704) 638-5333.

