Road work coming to downtown Salisbury next week

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will begin the much-anticipated repaving project along Main and Innes Streets, near downtown Salisbury, on the evening of Monday, Sept. 20.

The project will occur Monday through Friday, during the overnight hours (including overnight Friday into Saturday morning) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize the disruption to downtown businesses during work hours. Drivers will experience some daytime lane closures as milling, repaving and striping progress.

Main Street will be affected northbound from Chestnut to Lafayette Streets, followed by Innes Street heading westbound from the railroad bridge to Fulton Street.

The Salisbury engineering department will work closely with NCDOT and the contractor concerning pavement marking and parking changes in the downtown. There may be periods when parking is unmarked. “No parking” signage will be posted where applicable in downtown Salisbury before the project begins. Vehicles parked in no parking zones are subject to be towed

As always, the project is weather permitting.

Once completed, the resurfacing project will reduce the four-lane Main Street to three lanes, include a protected left turn from Main Street to Innes Street, and provide enhanced parking at 45 degree angles from 30 degrees. The overall Downtown Main Street plan is expected to provide enhanced pedestrian access and further beautify the downtown corridor.

For more information, contact the City of Salisbury Engineering Department at 704-638-5200, visit salisburync.gov or email wbrin@salisburync.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.