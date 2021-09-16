NC DHHS Flu
Myers Park High student had weapon on bus, at school, officials say

School officials said they received information after dismissal that a student had a weapon on a bus.
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.(Corey Schmidt)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A student at Myers Park High School is accused of having a weapon on a bus and at the school, according to a letter sent to parents.

The letter, which was sent Wednesday, said school officials received information after dismissal that a student had a weapon on a bus. Law enforcement was notified and police went to the student’s home.

During a search, authorities found a weapon and ammunition in the student’s backpack and were informed those items had been on the bus and at the school, Myers Park High officials said in the letter.

“Appropriate charges have been filed and school-based consequences will also be applied,” the letter stated.

School officials said enhanced security will be present as necessary when students return to campus on Friday. The letter added that random security searches continue throughout CMS to identify weapons and other items that can harm students and staff.

“We encourage you to have conversations with your students about the importance of keeping our buses and schools safe, about the severe consequences of bringing weapons and other illegal items to school and about speaking up when they know of weapons and illegal or otherwise dangerous items,” Myers Park High officials said.

School officials and law enforcement have already dealt with several incidents of violence and weapons on campus so far this year.

Three days after the start of the school year, members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department addressed the media Friday about a “very busy week for the first three days of school.

