Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hovis Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A motorcycle driver died following a crash with a tractor-trailer late Wednesday night in Charlotte, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to the crash at Hovis Road and Northern Drive shortly before 11 p.m. A Kawasaki motorcycle and Freightliner tractor-trailer were involved, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, 41-year-old Jeremy Caine Green, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained, according to law enforcement.

Detectives’ initial investigation revealed the driver of the tractor-trailer was stopped at Northern Drive and trying to turn left onto Hovis Road. While making the turn, the vehicle crossed into the path of the motorcycle, which collided with the driver-side front tire of the Freightliner, police said.

According to the CMPD, impairment and speed are suspected as contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation into the collision continues. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-2169, extension 1.

