Midday Update: Rain coverage diminishes tonight, with isolated rain and storm chances ahead

Rain coverage will diminish later this afternoon and into this evening, with isolated rain and storm chances for Friday and the weekend.
Temperatures hit the upper 70s Thursday.
By Jason Myers
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered, light rain will continue this afternoon, with temperatures around 80 degrees.

  • Rain diminishes in coverage this afternoon and evening.
  • Isolated rain and storms are possible Friday into the weekend.
  • Tracking two weather disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.

Scattered, light rain showers will continue to taper off in coverage late this afternoon and this evening, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.

A few spotty rain showers are possible tonight, with some patchy fog or mist, as overnight low temperatures cool into the upper 60s.

Your umbrella or rain jacket may be needed at times, yet rain and storm activity looks to be more isolated to scattered, and not widespread for Friday and the weekend. Afternoon high temperatures look to remain in the mid to upper 80s, with muggy conditions.

We are tracking two weather disturbances in the Atlantic that could take on more tropical characteristics in the coming days. One system is offshore of the Carolina coast, which will create a rough surf and higher risk for rip currents over the new few days. The other weather disturbance is over the Central Atlantic, and may be on a path headed closer to the Bahamas and U.S. East Coast by late next week. There is still plenty of uncertainty with the exact track this system will take, yet we all need to stay weather aware in the coming days.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

