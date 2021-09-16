Man charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Charlotte

This article has 145 words with a read time of approximately 43 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly July hit-and-run crash in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 53-year-old Clive Anthnoy Hayes was the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed 65-year-old Barbara Walker.

On Wednesday, Hayes was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, investigators said.

Walker was struck by a car on July 5 in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex on Hoskins Mill Lane, according to authorities.

She was taken to the hospital and died a week later, police said.

The investigation into the collision continues. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it should contact CMPD Det. Oberer at (704) 432-2169, extension 3.

