Man charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Charlotte

The woman was struck by a car on July 5 in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex on Hoskins Mill Lane.
Clive Hayes
Clive Hayes(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly July hit-and-run crash in Charlotte.

Related: Woman dies week after struck from hit-and-run outside Charlotte apartment complex

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 53-year-old Clive Anthnoy Hayes was the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed 65-year-old Barbara Walker.

On Wednesday, Hayes was arrested and charged with felony hit and run, and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, investigators said.

Walker was struck by a car on July 5 in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex on Hoskins Mill Lane, according to authorities.

She was taken to the hospital and died a week later, police said.

The investigation into the collision continues. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it should contact CMPD Det. Oberer at (704) 432-2169, extension 3.

