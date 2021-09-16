NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Judge denies registered nurse’s demand for hospital to treat husband battling COVID-19 with ivermectin

By WAVE3.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A judge denied a registered nurse’s emergency order request for a Louisville hospital to treat her husband for COVID-19 with ivermectin.

According to WAVE, Angela Underwood said in a lawsuit that Norton Brownsboro Hospital refused to give her husband the treatment without a court order and supervision by a doctor who has the authority to do so.

The antiparasitic drug has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat or prevent coronavirus.

Underwood, however, said in a lawsuit that she is a registered nurse and claims there is evidence that COVID-19 patients who took ivermectin showed improvement. She even offered to give the drug to her husband herself.

“Norton (Brownsboro Hospital) will not administer the medication unless a valid court order is issued and a physician will order it,” Underwood said. “As a registered nurse, I demand my husband be administered ivermectin.”

Judge Charles Cunningham said in his ruling against Underwood that the internet is full of misinformation and “ill-spouted conclusions.”

For Underwood to win her case, the judge said she would have needed sworn testimony and more evidence to support her theory that ivermectin should be given to her husband.

According to Cunningham’s order, a doctor wrote an emergency privileges order to give Underwood’s husband ivermectin, but Underwood claimed the hospital would not let the doctor see her husband.

“The court cannot require a hospital to literally take orders from someone who does not routinely issue such orders,” Cunningham wrote. “Frankly, even a doctor who was in the trenches in 2020 fighting hand-to-hand against the virus, is probably not up-to-date with what works and what fails in late 2021 because the virus has mutated and our responses and therapies have evolved with it.”

Cunningham’s ruling concluded with the judge remaining “deeply hopeful for Underwood’s recovery.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Santonio Azanier Eskridge, left, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Police: Man wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old in Gastonia in custody
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Ed Yancey was interviewed several times on WBTV at his NASCAR diecast shop.
Longtime Rowan County business owner dies from COVID-19 as virus-related deaths increase

Latest News

Officials with the Charleston County School District say students who do not wear a mask cannot...
Charleston County students who do not wear a mask cannot attend in-person class
North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to...
NC health leader: Union County school board could face legal action if COVID-19 procedures aren’t followed
The fires forced the evacuation of Sequoia National Park this week, and additional areas in the...
California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
Brandon Faircloth is warning other veterans to pick their own contractor if the receive a grant...
Veteran with MS sounds alarm on contractors recommended by VA