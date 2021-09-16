First Alert: Through the midday hours for rain

This article has 349 words with a read time of approximately 1 minutes and 44 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s left of Nicholas is drifting across the Gulf Coast and pulling rain into Alabama, Georgia and a little bit of that rain has now arrived in the Carolinas.

Rain only slowly pulls away

Much cooler afternoon

Tropical humidity holds through the weekend

The heaviest rain will remain to our south, but widespread, lighter rain covers a good bit of the WBTV viewing area. The rain should taper off by early afternoon, leaving just clouds and cooler upper 70s for the balance of the day.

The humidity level will remain very high right through the weekend, so there’s a small shower chance tonight and a 30% risk for a thunderstorms Friday afternoon. More sunshine Friday should push the afternoon temperature in the seasonal mid 80s.

The humidity level will remain high over the weekend and afternoon temps will inch up to the mid to upper 80s both days. There’s a 40% chance for a thunderstorm on Saturday and a 30% chance on Sunday. If you’re making outdoor plans, you should know that much of the time this weekend looks to be rain-free.

Next week holds only a 20% chance for showers and highs in the mid 80s.

The National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing updates on Nicholas. It is now just a big rainmaker making slow progress to the east. There’s a disturbance off the coast of Florida which has a 70% chance of formation. However, all models are keeping the storm offshore of the U.S east coast. Still, rip currents could be dangerous along our beaches again this weekend.

There's a disturbance off the coast of Florida which has a 70% chance of formation. (Source: WBTV)

Another disturbance off the coast of Africa has a 80% chance of formation. It would be a while before this one could impact the U.S. as it slowly plows through the Atlantic Ocean on a west-northwest track through next week.Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

