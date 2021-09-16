NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Convicted sex offender faces new charges after he’s found living near daycare in China Grove

Jeffrey Nunn was convicted of rape in 2006
Jeffrey Allan Nunn, 48, was charged.
Jeffrey Allan Nunn, 48, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted sex offender has been charged after deputies determined that he was not living where he claimed to be staying, and was living in a house near a children’s daycare.

Jeffrey Allan Nunn, 48, was charged with a felony sex offender residence violation. Nunn was convicted of second degree rape and taking indecent liberties with a child in 2006 and was required to register as a sex offender.

According to the report, Nunn recently visited the Rowan Sheriff’s Office to change his registration address from a residence in Kannapolis, to “the streets of Salisbury.” That is not a valid address according to the rules that govern requirements placed on sex offenders.

Nunn was outfitted with ankle monitor that keep track of his movements. Investigators were able to use that information to determine that Nunn spent the nights of September 9 - 13 at an address on Kirk Street in China Grove. The address is near an active children’s daycare facility.

Nunn was arrested on Wednesday. At that time deputies found a syringe in his front pocket and what appeared to crystal methamphetamie in a small bag within a pack of cigarettes.

Bond was set at $3500. More charges are expected, according to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Santonio Azanier Eskridge, left, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Police: Man wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old in Gastonia in custody
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines

Latest News

A view of the front entrance to Myers Park High School.
Myers Park High student had weapon on bus, at school, officials say
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh turns self in after warrant issued for his arrest
Curtis Smith, 61, reads documents at a bond hearing Thursday morning in Hampton County on...
Judge sets bond for man charged in Alex Murdaugh’s shooting
Aniya O'Neal, a junior at North Rowan High School, created the artwork.
Community Care Clinic of Rowan County receives commissioned artwork