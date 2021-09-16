Convicted sex offender faces new charges after he’s found living near daycare in China Grove

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted sex offender has been charged after deputies determined that he was not living where he claimed to be staying, and was living in a house near a children’s daycare.

Jeffrey Allan Nunn, 48, was charged with a felony sex offender residence violation. Nunn was convicted of second degree rape and taking indecent liberties with a child in 2006 and was required to register as a sex offender.

According to the report, Nunn recently visited the Rowan Sheriff’s Office to change his registration address from a residence in Kannapolis, to “the streets of Salisbury.” That is not a valid address according to the rules that govern requirements placed on sex offenders.

Nunn was outfitted with ankle monitor that keep track of his movements. Investigators were able to use that information to determine that Nunn spent the nights of September 9 - 13 at an address on Kirk Street in China Grove. The address is near an active children’s daycare facility.

Nunn was arrested on Wednesday. At that time deputies found a syringe in his front pocket and what appeared to crystal methamphetamie in a small bag within a pack of cigarettes.

Bond was set at $3500. More charges are expected, according to investigators.

