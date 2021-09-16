Community Care Clinic of Rowan County receives commissioned artwork

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Community Care Clinic of Rowan County teamed up with North Rowan High School to create artwork for the facility. The artwork of Aniya O’Neal, a North Rowan High School junior, was recently gifted to the clinic.

Executive Director Krista Woolly joined forces with Sherry Mason Brown and Leigh Ann Alexander, both with the North Rowan High School visual arts program, to create unique artwork for the clinic. Students toured the clinic to learn more about the clinic’s mission of providing medical, dental and pharmacy services to uninsured Rowan County residents.

“I was inspired by a mural in the clinic lobby that was painted in celebration of the clinic’s 20th anniversary. The mural features a large tree and incorporates the door from the original location to show the clinic’s mission of opening the door to good health. I also wanted to include funky designs that highlighted the services provided,” said Aniya. The color red and hearts, both represented in the Community Care Clinic’s logo, were also used throughout the paintings. In one painting, two hands join together to form a heart, showcasing the many ethnicities represented in the patient population at the clinic. Aniya used whimsical shapes and vibrant colors in the paintings to help liven up the space.

The Board of Directors awarded Aniya with a certificate of appreciation at the August Board meeting for the donation of the commissioned artwork. “We are forever grateful to Aniya for sharing her talents with us and creating the beautiful artwork for the clinic,” said Shawn Edman, Board Co-Chair. “Our staff and patients will enjoy the lovely paintings for years to come as we work to fulfill our mission and take care of our neighbors in need.”

North Rowan High School Teacher, Leigh Ann Alexander shares, “I was thrilled to be able to connect our visual arts students with the clinic. The Community Care Clinic does great work in our community and we are happy to give back in this way.”

Provided to WBTV by the Community Care Clinic. The Community Care Clinic of Rowan County provides medical, dental and prescription medications to qualified uninsured adults in Rowan County. For more information or to donate, visit www.communitycareclinicofrowan.org.

