NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Claims of misconduct arise as video of Concord Police arrest goes viral on TikTok

According to a police press release, the Concord Police Department says a Concord police officer tried to stop a driver on State Highway 49 in late August for failing to display a license plate.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Claims of police misconduct are arising involving the Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department after an arrest went viral on social media.

In a TikTok video, law enforcement officers are seen smashing open a driver’s window with their guns drawn at a gas station.

According to a police press release, the Concord Police Department says a Concord police officer tried to stop a driver on State Highway 49 in late August for failing to display a license plate.

Police say the driver, Davion Pringle, refused to pull over for three miles, leading to law enforcement officers from other agencies including the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office – to get involved.

Concord police say Pringle eventually pulled into a gas station in Harrisburg. In the video, officers could be seen shattering a window.

Police say an officer and a deputy approached the vehicle when they saw Pringle reaching under the driver’s seat.

They say they approached Pringle with their firearms in a “low ready” position and he refused to follow multiple directions like unlocking and opening a door, so a sheriff’s deputy broke the window.

They say he was not targeted or singled out, but the attorney representing Pringle disagrees.

“I think that as a black male you have to be extremely cautious as to how you interact with the police. I know the officers approached the vehicle with their weapons drawn and I know based on some of the statements that were made I am not able to share I think that ultimately in the interaction they were treated more aggressively,” attorney Darlene Harris says.

Harris says her client didn’t pull over right away to ensure a safe interaction in a well-lit area. The attorney says officers had no reason to believe he was “armed or dangerous.”

Right now, they’re contemplating whether they’ll move forward with a lawsuit.

Below is a statement from attorney Darlene Harris with Oakhurst Legal Group PLLC:

Below is the Concord Police Department Response to Oakhurst Legal Group, PLLC:

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Santonio Azanier Eskridge, left, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Police: Man wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old in Gastonia in custody
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Ed Yancey was interviewed several times on WBTV at his NASCAR diecast shop.
Longtime Rowan County business owner dies from COVID-19 as virus-related deaths increase

Latest News

Police say they have arrested a man for the 2012 murder of Faith Hedgepeth, who was a...
Man charged in 2012 murder of UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
UCPS is hiring transportation and nutrition staff as well as custodians, teachers, and staff...
Union County Public Schools holds job fairs for several positions including bus drivers, nutrition staff
Alex Holden Best, 19, was charged.
Baby found buried behind home in Iredell Co., 19-year-old charged with concealing/failing to report child’s death
The videos were released on the City of Monroe’s YouTube channel and are related to three...
Bodycam video released involving Monroe city councilwoman’s alleged hotel disturbance, confrontation with police
North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to...
NC health leader: Union County school board could face legal action if COVID-19 procedures aren’t followed