NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba College to honor local educators, faculty, and staff

Free tickets to Saturday home football game
Fans enjoying a home game at Shuford Stadium
Fans enjoying a home game at Shuford Stadium(Catawba College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College will be honoring local educators along with their own faculty and staff at their home football game on Saturday.

On Sept. 18, Catawba will play Barton at 1 p.m. and celebrate all Local Educators’ and Catawba College Employee Appreciation Day highlighting those who inspire future generations each and every day in our schools and at Catawba College.

Individuals showing relevant identification will receive free game day tickets for themselves and their immediate family members.

Single game tickets for football may be purchased at the gate on the day of the event or by calling the Athletic Department in advance at 704-637-4474. A single game reserved football ticket is $16, a single game general admission ticket is $12. Students (age 6 – 17) tickets are $5, children under 5 are free.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Santonio Azanier Eskridge, left, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Police: Man wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old in Gastonia in custody
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines

Latest News

North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to...
NC health leader: Union County school board could face legal action if COVID-19 procedures aren’t followed
Kim Hardiman of Hardiman Designs and Lorna Medinger of Hughes Plumbing Supply present check...
Success for Rowan Meals On Wheels “August is for AniMEALS” effort
Roads are back open after a car crashed into a utility pole overnight in Charlotte.
Car crashes into utility pole on Sharonbrook Drive in Charlotte
North Carolina State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent the district a letter asking them to...
Union County School Board talks decision to end district’s COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine