NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Car crashes into utility pole on Sharonbrook Drive in Charlotte

That crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive at Winter Oaks Lane.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Roads are back open after a car crashed into a utility pole overnight in Charlotte.

That crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive at Winter Oaks Lane. The collision caused power lines to come down, but there appeared to be no power outages in the area.

According to authorities, no one was in the car when police arrived.

No other information was immediately available as to what led to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Santonio Azanier Eskridge, left, has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of...
Police: Man wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old in Gastonia in custody
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started...
Nearly 600 workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines

Latest News

Car crashes into utility pole on Sharonbrook Drive in Charlotte
Car crashes into utility pole on Sharonbrook Drive in Charlotte
Reagan Drive is blocked both ways between Sugar Creek Road and Graham Street.
Shooting blocks portion of Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte
Reagan Drive is blocked both ways between Sugar Creek Road and Graham Street.
Shooting blocks portion of Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte
One person died after a vehicle struck the Chester County welcome sign on Monday.
One killed after van crashes into Chester County welcome sign