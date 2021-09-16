Car crashes into utility pole on Sharonbrook Drive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Roads are back open after a car crashed into a utility pole overnight in Charlotte.

That crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive at Winter Oaks Lane. The collision caused power lines to come down, but there appeared to be no power outages in the area.

According to authorities, no one was in the car when police arrived.

No other information was immediately available as to what led to the crash.

