Bodycam video released involving Monroe city councilwoman’s alleged hotel disturbance, confrontation with police

The incidents happened at the Fairfield Inn, Atrium Health Union and the home of City Councilmember Angelia James.
The videos were released on the City of Monroe’s YouTube channel and are related to three incidents that happened on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10.(City of Monroe)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Monroe has released at least 10 hours of police body camera footage involving incidents with a city councilwoman causing a reported disturbance at a hotel, her own home and a hospital.

The videos were released on the City of Monroe’s YouTube channel and are related to three incidents that happened on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10.

The incidents happened at the Fairfield Inn, Atrium Health Union and the home of City Councilmember Angelia James.

Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers

Officers responded to the Fairfield Inn, on Williams Road, to a person “disturbing the peace” on Sept. 9, according to Monroe officials. The person was identified as Monroe City Councilmember Angelia James.

According to Monroe officials, James told police there were felons on site that needed to be arrested. Officials say police asked James how she knew they were felons.

James allegedly told officers that “God spoke to her and told her,” Monroe officials said. Monroe Police determined that individuals identified by James were not felons.

Officials say James continued to insist that God spoke her and there were felons on site that needed to be arrested, as one of the felons had committed a murder”.

Officials say James then insisted that the police obtain a search warrant to search the entire hotel to remove the felons. James’ husband later arrived on the scene to take her home.

However, officials said, police were called to the James home for another disturbance.

During the incident, officials say several officers at the scene were told by James that they were demoted, fired, promoted or would be fired by James. James allegedly proceeded to tell the officers that she had also fired Police Chief Bryan Gilliard, according to Monroe officials.

James was taken to Atrium Health Union Hospital by EMS for medical assistance. At Atrium Union, officials say James confronted officers and individuals, removed an officer’s facemask and declared that COVID-19 was over.

Again, officials say James told officers on the scene that she was firing them. Officials say she again stated that Chief Gilliard was no longer the chief and that Sergeant Mark Isley was named Chief of Police, according to Monroe officials.

Monroe officials said that no council member of the City of Monroe has the ability to fire a city employee, and none of the employees at the Police Department, including the chief, were fired.

The authority to hire and fire city employees, except for the City Clerk and City Attorney, lies solely with the Interim City Manager.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

