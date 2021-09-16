NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh to turn self in on Thursday after warrant issued for his arrest, according to attorney

Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.(Provided)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh will voluntarily surrender himself on Thursday in Hampton County, according to his attorney Jim Griffin.

Griffin provided WTOC with a statement. “We have been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 pm at the Hampton County magistrate court.”

WTOC will continue to follow this story and bring updates as Murdaugh turns himself in and is arraigned.

A complete timeline of the Murdaugh case can be found below:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
The incident happened on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Gastonia Police say the initial...
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle found abandoned
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines