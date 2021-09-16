Alex Murdaugh to turn self in on Thursday after warrant issued for his arrest, according to attorney

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh will voluntarily surrender himself on Thursday in Hampton County, according to his attorney Jim Griffin.

Griffin provided WTOC with a statement. “We have been informed that there is a warrant for his arrest for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. He plans to voluntarily surrender tomorrow and the arraignment and bond hearing will be held at 4 pm at the Hampton County magistrate court.”

WTOC will continue to follow this story and bring updates as Murdaugh turns himself in and is arraigned.

