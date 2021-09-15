Workers suspended for disobeying COVID-19 testing, vaccination rule in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have started suspending county workers who disobey the rule regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Chairman George Dunlap confirmed that the county has started suspending employees who have failed to comply with the county rule regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Dunlap said the number being suspended has not yet been confirmed. According to WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer, suspensions started Tuesday.

Although all Mecklenburg County Public Health employees are now required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, The Charlotte Observer reported that County Manager Dena Diorio stopped short of mandating vaccinations for other government workers, although she did impose a weekly COVID-19 testing requirement for people who chose not to get immunized.

Nearly 70 percent of the county’s nearly 5,200 full-time employees are fully vaccinated, county officials said last week, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“Unvaccinated Mecklenburg County employees who have not submitted a negative COVID-19 test in the last seven days will receive suspension notices starting today, and will remain on unpaid suspension until proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is confirmed,” county spokeswoman Tammy Thompson said in a statement Wednesday, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.