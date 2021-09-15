State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they are investigating the 2018 death of Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper identified as Gloria Satterfield.

“Based upon a request from the Hampton County Coroner earlier today, as well as information gathered during the course of our other ongoing investigations involving Alex Murdaugh, SLED is opening a criminal investigation into the death of Gloria Satterfield and the handling of her estate,” SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Gloria Satterfield died as a “result of injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident” on Feb. 26, 2018, according to court documents in a wrongful death settlement that listed Richard A. Murdaugh as the defendant.

Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper quoted that cause of death in a letter to SLED Chief Mark Keel to request the agency assist in an investigation into Satterfield’s death.

“[Satterfield’s] death was not reported to the coroner at the time, nor was an autopsy performed,” Topper wrote. “On the death certificate, the manner of death was ruled ‘natural,’ which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident.”

In light of those inconsistencies, Topper wrote she felt it is “prudent” to pursue an investigation into Satterfield’s death.

Gloria Satterfield’s sons suing Murdaugh for settlement money

In addition, Satterfiled’s sons filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Murdaugh for a money settlement in their mother’s death that they claim they have not seen one dollar of.

Lawyers for Michael “Tony” Satterfield and Brian Harriott, Michael’s half brother, are suing Alex Murdaugh, attorney Chad Fleming, Fleming’s law firm, and Chad Westendorf for breach of fiduciary duty, claiming that they have not seen any money from half-a-million dollar settlement for the death of their mother.

Court documents state it was Murdaugh himself who told the brothers to sue him following the death of their mother.

Lawyers say Murdaugh introduced Gloria’s sons to Murdaugh’s friend, Corey Fleming, so that Fleming could help the sons in filing legal claims against Murdaugh for the wrongful death of their mother with the assistance of another friend of Murdaugh’s identified as banker Chas Westendorf.

According to court records, claims were brought against Murdaugh who said he was at fault for the death of Satterfield, and his insurance company paid $505,000 in settlement to the claims. However, Satterfield and Harriott say they have not received any money from that settlement.

The lawsuit states that Fleming’s law firm were paid $166,000 in attorney fees, although the remaining settlement funds remain unaccounted for.

Gloria Satterfield’s death

Before she died, Gloria Satterfield worked for Murdaugh and his family as a housekeeper and nanny for over two decades, and was told that she was part of the Murdaugh family.

In February of 2018, Satterfield fell while working at Murdaugh’s home. Lawyers said the exact details of the fall remain unclear to her sons. Then on Feb. 26, 2018 Satterfield, at the age of 57, died as a result of the injuries sustained in the fall. The lawsuit states that after Gloria’s death, Murdaugh told Tony and Brian’s uncle and aunt that he was going to take care of them because he was going to sue himself for the death of Satterfield.

According to lawyers, after their mother’s funeral, Murdaugh personally introduced Tony Satterfield to Chad Fleming, and encouraged the brothers to have Fleming represent them in brining a lawsuit against himself in the connection with Gloria’s death.

Unbeknownst to the brothers, Fleming was Murdaugh’s former college roommate, his best friend, and Fleming was the godfather of Alex’s Murdaugh’s son, Paul Murdaugh, lawyers said. The suit states Fleming engaged Westendorf to be the personal representative for the estate of Gloria Satterfield, however lawyers say the brothers were never explained that they had priority to serve as the personal representative of the estate.

When Fleming and Westendorf asserted claims against Murdaugh for negligence resulting in Gloria’s death, Murdaugh admitted that he was at fault, according to the lawsuit. Lawyers claim Murdaugh told his insurer that there was no defense to the claim and that the claim must be paid.

Lawyers claim partial settlement obtained

Without filing a lawsuit, Fleming, his law firm and Westendorf were able achieve a partial settlement of claims associated with Gloria’s death in the amount of $505,000, lawyers said. The sons claim that they did not participate in the settlement negotiations, nor did they sign any settlement agreement, and were not told that the money was recovered for them.

On December of 2018, lawyers say Westendorf petitioned in common pleas court to approve the settlement. In the petition, the sons were identified as the sole heirs, according to the lawsuit.

The suit states that the majority of the settlement, $475,000, was a direct claim to the sons and should have been disbursed to them; $25,000 would have to go through probate courts before being distributed to the sons.

Fleming and his firm were paid $166,000 in attorney fees, however the remaining settlement funds remain unaccounted for, lawyers said.

According to the lawsuit, two years after the partial settlement on Oct. 5, 2020, Fleming filed a stipulation of dismissal purportedly ending the estate of Gloria Satterfield’s claims against Alex Murdaugh who also signed the stipulation. The brothers said they not were consulted about the dismissal nor were they told of what additional actions were taken on their behalves in the years following the partial settlement.

They first learned that the money had been recovered from the death of their mother when it was reported in the press.

