NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting

Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.
Attorney Alex Murdaugh was shot Saturday afternoon along a rural road in Hampton County.(Provided)
By Adam Mintzer and Ray Rivera
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting.

According to the agency, Murdaugh asked another man to shoot and kill him so his son could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

In an insurance fraud warrant, SLED says Murdaugh gave 61-year-old Colleton County man Curtis Smith a weapon and told Smith to shoot him.

Smith then followed Murdaugh on Old Salkehatchie Road on September 4th and shot Murdaugh as he was standing on the road. Smith then got rid of the gun at an “unknown location,” according to SLED.

Smith was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

However, the agency said that more charges are “expected” and will be released “at the appropriate time.”

SLED says Murdaugh admitted to the plan on September 13th and Smith admitted to the conspiracy the day after.

RELATED STORY | New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation

The SLED investigation was requested by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was booked at the Colleton County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

A spokesperson for SLED said they had no additional comments to make at this time.

TIMELINE: Key dates in the Murdaugh family investigations

On Monday, SLED officials confirmed that it has opened an investigation into Alex Murdaugh’s alleged misappropriation of funds from the law firm his family founded. Murdaugh announced last week he was resigning from the law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, & Detrick in Hampton County and would enter rehab.

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended Murdaugh’s license to practice law last Wednesday days after he was accused of taking money from the law firm.

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety prompted Murdaugh to confront his substance dependency and voluntarily check into an in-patient substance abuse rehab facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS/WCSC. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
The incident happened on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Gastonia Police say the initial...
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle found abandoned
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines

Latest News

VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
CMS staff will be asked to provide proof of vaccine status; weekly testing will start for...
CMS staff will be asked to provide proof of vaccine status
Ray DeMonia, an antiques dealer who ran his own store for four decades, died on September 1,...
Alabama man dies after being turned away from 43 hospitals amid COVID surge, family says
Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’ Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte