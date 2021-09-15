Silver Alert issued for 55-year-old man reported missing from Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 55-year-old man who was reported missing from Cabarrus County.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Derrick Anthony Shelton, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Shelton is described as a white male standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 135 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Officials did not provide us with a picture.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki shorts, and black shoes on Mount Pleasant Road South in Concord.

Anyone with information about Derrick Anthony Shelton should call the Cabarrus County Sheriffs Office at 704-920-3000.

