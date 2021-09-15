Shooting blocks portion of Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said they have responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte.

Reagan Drive is blocked both ways between Sugar Creek Road and Graham Street.

⚠️ Heads up for those that typically utilize Reagan Dr. on the morning commute...



A police incident has both ways blocked between Sugar Creek Rd and Graham St!



Here's the view from Storm3 as of 6:40am:#clttraffic @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/USxHwmaaPU — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) September 15, 2021

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed officers are on scene due to a shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with WBTV for more details as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.