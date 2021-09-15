Shooting blocks portion of Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte
Reagan Drive is blocked both ways between Sugar Creek Road and Graham Street.
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said they have responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte.
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed officers are on scene due to a shooting.
No other information was immediately available.
