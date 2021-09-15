NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Shooting blocks portion of Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte

Reagan Drive is blocked both ways between Sugar Creek Road and Graham Street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police said they have responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte.

Reagan Drive is blocked both ways between Sugar Creek Road and Graham Street.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed officers are on scene due to a shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with WBTV for more details as they come in.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
The incident happened on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Gastonia Police say the initial...
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle found abandoned
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines

Latest News

Reagan Drive is blocked both ways between Sugar Creek Road and Graham Street.
Shooting blocks portion of Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte
One person died after a vehicle struck the Chester County welcome sign on Monday.
One killed after van crashes into Chester County welcome sign
Two killed in one-vehicle crash in Rock Hill
The diverging diamond allows both directions of traffic to drive on the opposite side of the...
SC’s first-ever ‘diverging diamond’ traffic pattern opens in York County