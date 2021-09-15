NC DHHS Flu
Sheriff’s office: Drugs intended for Va. prison dropped by drone at nearby school

By WWBT staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped at a nearby school by a drone.

On Sept. 13, deputies were called just before 8:30 a.m. after an employee at Brunswick Academy reported a suspicious package on the grounds.

The sheriff’s office determined the package was dropped around 5:40 a.m. after a witness saw a drone land on the grounds.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said drugs that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by a drone at a nearby school.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Shortly after, the witness said someone pulled into the parking lot and grabbed the drone.

“Based on our investigation, it is obviously apparent that the package was intended to be dropped at the adjacent property of the Lawrenceville Correctional Center,” a release said.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said cellphones that were intended for a correctional facility were dropped by a drone at a nearby school.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators found what appeared to be several pounds of marijuana and tobacco, three cellphones and a USB-C/Lightning converter inside the package.

The sheriff’s office said there have been numerous calls for service at the prison due to other drone sightings in the past year.

Copyright 2021 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

