Second person charged in Beatties Ford Road crash that killed 1

One person was killed in a crash late Wednesday night at Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A second person has been charged after one person was killed and several others injured in a two-car crash earlier this month on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte, authorities said.

The crash happened Sept. 1 at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane. When police arrived, they found a black 1991 Cadillac Brougham outside the road facing south on the northbound travel lanes.

The driver of the Cadillac and two of his passengers were all taken to the hospital with injuries.

One of the passengers, identified as 62-year-old Alphonso Platt, was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries sustained.

Officers also located a red 2011 Toyota Camry overturned and resting on its roof. The Toyota came to final rest in the northbound travel lanes on Beatties Ford Road facing southwest, authorities said. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital by Medic with non-life-threatening injuries. There was also a passenger in the Toyota who did not report any injury.

CMPD says the investigation indicates the Toyota rear-ended the Cadillac, causing the Cadillac to run off of the roadway and strike a tree.

On Wednesday, the CMPD announced that 30-year-old Una Johnson Uche, who was said to be driving the Toyota, has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving warrants.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified as 42-year-old Ahmah Dequan Norris, was previously charged with driving while intoxicated and no operator’s license.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the crash should contact detectives at 704-432-2169, extension 5. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

