NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Piedmont Players welcome Bradley Moore as new Managing Director

Bradley Moore is Winthrop grad and Maryland native
Bradley Moore is a Maryland native.
Bradley Moore is a Maryland native.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the state’s oldest and most respected local theatre companies will soon be welcoming a new Managing Director. Bradley Moore will join Piedmont Players in November.

According to a news release, Moore has spent most of his life working professionally in theatre and the music business.

A Maryland native and graduate of Winthrop University in South Carolina, he moved to Nashville in 2005. Bradley then spent eight years on the road as a Tour Manager and Production Coordinator for LeAnn Rimes, Jessica Simpson, India Arie, and many others. His work with these artists allowed him to travel all over the world including Europe, Japan, & Africa. Getting back to his theatre roots, in 2009 he started Music City Theatre Company in Nashville.

Moore is the recipient of the Broadway World Award for Best Director of a Musical for the regional premiere of American Idiot (2016) & the First Night Award for Best Director of a Musical for the regional premiere of Mamma Mia! (2018).

Other directing credits include: Sister Act, the regional premiere of Freaky Friday: The Musical, the Tennessee premiere of Matilda, Peter & The Starcatcher, & August: Osage County. He has worked with many theatres up and down the East Coast including Nashville’s own Studio Tenn, Expression City, Chaffin’s Barn, where he spent time as the Assistant Artistic Director, and Cumberland County Playhouse in East Tennessee.

Moore is also an actor, having performed in over 120 productions in his lifetime, and a playwright who is the author/co-author of several original musicals, including the Broadway World Award winning Casey Stampfield: The Musical. He is currently pursuing his master’s in arts administration.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
The incident happened on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Gastonia Police say the initial...
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle found abandoned
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines

Latest News

VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
Ranked as one of the best regional colleges in the South, Catawba College offers more than 70...
Catawba College offering range of professional certifications
Asiah Figueroa, right, is seen here with his older sister.
Funeral services to be held Wednesday for 3-year-old shot, killed in Charlotte home
The Lincoln County School Board voted to make face masks optional for students and staff.
‘We must stop giving into fear’: Lincoln County School Board votes to make face masks optional for students, staff