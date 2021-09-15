Piedmont Players welcome Bradley Moore as new Managing Director

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the state’s oldest and most respected local theatre companies will soon be welcoming a new Managing Director. Bradley Moore will join Piedmont Players in November.

According to a news release, Moore has spent most of his life working professionally in theatre and the music business.

A Maryland native and graduate of Winthrop University in South Carolina, he moved to Nashville in 2005. Bradley then spent eight years on the road as a Tour Manager and Production Coordinator for LeAnn Rimes, Jessica Simpson, India Arie, and many others. His work with these artists allowed him to travel all over the world including Europe, Japan, & Africa. Getting back to his theatre roots, in 2009 he started Music City Theatre Company in Nashville.

Moore is the recipient of the Broadway World Award for Best Director of a Musical for the regional premiere of American Idiot (2016) & the First Night Award for Best Director of a Musical for the regional premiere of Mamma Mia! (2018).

Other directing credits include: Sister Act, the regional premiere of Freaky Friday: The Musical, the Tennessee premiere of Matilda, Peter & The Starcatcher, & August: Osage County. He has worked with many theatres up and down the East Coast including Nashville’s own Studio Tenn, Expression City, Chaffin’s Barn, where he spent time as the Assistant Artistic Director, and Cumberland County Playhouse in East Tennessee.

Moore is also an actor, having performed in over 120 productions in his lifetime, and a playwright who is the author/co-author of several original musicals, including the Broadway World Award winning Casey Stampfield: The Musical. He is currently pursuing his master’s in arts administration.

