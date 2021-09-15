Owners of Gastonia business where 14-year-old was shot, killed said perpetrators ‘traumatized’ victim’s family

This article has 579 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 53 seconds.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – The owners of a Gastonia business that was the scene of a deadly shooting that took the life of a 14-year-old girl said the perpetrators “traumatized” her loved ones and “forever made our family run business a crime scene.”

“On September 14, 2021, tragically a young girl’s life was taken from her in a violent killing at our family-owned business,” Mekoh Rodgers, of Rodgers Bail Bonding, said in a Facebook post hours after the shooting. “Our hearts go out to all of her loved ones and everyone she touched in this community.”

The shooting happened at the business on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Tuesday. Gastonia police said the initial call was for a medical emergency.

Responding officers determined that the 14-year-old girl was suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation became a homicide investigation after the teen died at the hospital from her injuries.

Rodgers expressed thanks for everyone in the community who checked to make sure they were OK.

“Family is very important to us, and although we can never fully understand the pain this young girl’s family is living through right now, the outpouring of concern and the tears shed by our loved ones trying to find out what happened at our business provided a deep moment of reflection,” the post stated.

Detectives believe that Tuesday’s shooting is an isolated incident.

Officers say the suspect vehicle seen leaving the area is described as a 2013 or 2014 white Chevrolet Impala with temporary plates and a dent on the left rear bumper.

Around 5:40 p.m., Tuesday, Gastonia police said the suspect vehicle was found abandoned in a neighboring county.

There are no suspects in custody and police said there is no additional suspect information available at this time.

