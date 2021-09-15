NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

North Korea fires projectile off east coast of South Korea, military says

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, two days after the North claimed to have tested a new missile in its first weapons test in six months.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the North Korean projectile flew toward the waters of the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Wednesday. It gave no further details, and it wasn’t clear what the projectile was.

North Korea said Monday it tested a newly developed cruise missile twice over the weekend. North Korea’s state media described the missile as a “strategic weapon of great significance,” implying they were developed with the intent to arm them with nuclear warheads.

Many experts say the North Korean test suggested North Korea is pushing to bolster its weapons arsenal amid a deadlock in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

The latest launch came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Seoul for meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and other senior officials to discuss the stalled nuclear diplomacy with the North.

Talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled since 2019, when the Americans rejected the North’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling an aging nuclear facility. Kim’s government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s overtures for dialogue, demanding that Washington abandon its “hostile” policies first.

The North’s resumption of testing activity is likely an attempt at pressuring the Biden administration over the diplomatic freeze after Kim failed to leverage his arsenal for economic benefits during the the presidency of Donald Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
The incident happened on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Gastonia Police say the initial...
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle found abandoned
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in power as recall fails
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Nicholas, now a tropical depression, still douses Gulf Coast
Ray DeMonia, an antiques dealer who ran his own store for four decades, died on September 1,...
Alabama man dies after being turned away from 43 hospitals amid COVID surge, family says
Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., left, and Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., confer as the tax-writing House...
Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill