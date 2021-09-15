A man from Gold Hill has been charged with sex crimes involving an underaged girl

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County arrested a Gold Hill man on Monday for a sex crime involving a minor.

Matthew William Cokeley, 31, was charged with statutory rape/sex offense with a 13, 14 or 15 year old by someone at least six years older.

Deputies say Cokeley’s victim was a 15-year-old girl who was known to him. The investigation began in March after the victim reported the incident.

Cokeley is being held under a bond of $25,000.

