A man from Gold Hill has been charged with sex crimes involving an underaged girl
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County arrested a Gold Hill man on Monday for a sex crime involving a minor.
Matthew William Cokeley, 31, was charged with statutory rape/sex offense with a 13, 14 or 15 year old by someone at least six years older.
Deputies say Cokeley’s victim was a 15-year-old girl who was known to him. The investigation began in March after the victim reported the incident.
Cokeley is being held under a bond of $25,000.
