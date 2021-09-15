Man found dead in home in Gaston County, homicide investigation underway

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was found dead inside a home in Gaston County Tuesday, sparking a homicide investigation by police.

On Tuesday, around 7 p.m., the Gaston County Police Department responded to a home on Old Spencer Mountain Road near Dallas in reference to a report of a suspicious death.

Upon arrival, one man was found dead and identified as Jacob Scott Stroupe.

Police say at this time, there is no suspect description.

The Gaston County Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 704-866-3320. Information can also be provided through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

This is an ongoing investigation and police say there is no further information to be released at this time.

