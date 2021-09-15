Man arrested in series of stabbings in Charlotte; one person died from injuries

This article has 218 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 5 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have made an arrest following three separate stabbings over the Labor Day weekend, one of them deadly.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, investigators arrested 29-year-old Brian Abraham Feliz-Ramirez in connection to all three stabbing.

Investigators are still investigating the motives, but they said it doesn’t seem like Ramirez knew any of the victims personally.

The first incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 p.m. A man told police he was stabbed with a bladed instrument on North Tryon Street.

Police said they received a similar report the next morning from Tuckaseegee Road. It was followed seven hours later by another stabbing call on Albemarle Road.

In that last incident, police said Ramirez waited for a man to leave a business before assaulting him. That 27-year-old later died, according to the CMPD.

Authorities said Ramirez tried to attack someone else that day, but the person locked themselves in a building to stay safe. Through surveillance, officers tracked Ramirez’s car and then identified him when he called 911 to report a hit-and-run crash.

Police have charged Ramirez with first-degree murder, along with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

