Kannapolis National Night Out event cancelled

Due to the spike to in COVID cases and the low vaccination rates in Cabarrus and Rowan Counties this event is cancelled
This picture is from the Kannapolis National Night Out celebration in 2019.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has cancelled the National Night Out event that had been set for Tuesday, October 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event was to be held at Veterans Park, located at 119 N. Main St.

Kannapolis firefighters and police officers have been holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Those donations can still be dropped off at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. The goal of National Night Out is to have police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe and caring places to live.

