Kannapolis National Night Out event cancelled

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has cancelled the National Night Out event that had been set for Tuesday, October 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event was to be held at Veterans Park, located at 119 N. Main St.

Kannapolis firefighters and police officers have been holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Those donations can still be dropped off at Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. The goal of National Night Out is to have police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe and caring places to live.

