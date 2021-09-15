Funeral services to be held Wednesday for 3-year-old shot, killed in Charlotte home

This article has 208 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 2 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old shot and killed in northwest Charlotte will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Asiah Figueroa was killed when police say several people shot around 150 rounds shot into his home on Sept. 7. His older sister was injured by the gunfire. She is expected to recover.

Funeral services for Asiah are set to take place at 12:30 p.m. at the StoneBridge Church Community, located at 3700 Prosperity Church Road. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the shooting is tied to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and to several other shootings in Charlotte.

So far, two men have been charged in connection with the child’s death.

Jacob Lanier, 21, was charged with attempted murder, while 21-year-old Qua’tonio Stephens is charged with accessory. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to any more arrests.

Lanier is facing nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder charges. His bond was denied Monday.

