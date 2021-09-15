First Alert Weather: Trading higher humidity for cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures around the Piedmont have flirted with 90° the past three afternoons, but we’ll likely drop back closer to the seasonal average of 83° over the next few days.

Surge of tropical humidity

Seasonable temperatures

Rain chances inch up

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The trade-off for slightly cooler temperatures is noticeably higher humidity. A surge of tropical moisture will stream up through the Carolinas from both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, lending to slightly better rain chance going forward.

The trade-off for slightly cooler temperatures is noticeably higher humidity. (Source: WBTV)

So, the rest of the week will be warm and very muggy. Highs will be in the middle 80s through the weekend and rain chances will tick up to around 30% each day through the end of the workweek. With the surge of moisture coming our way, it’s even possible that some showers may fall during the nighttime hours.

The tropics are heating up, now that we are solidly in the peak of the Atlantic season. Nicholas has slowed to a crawl in southern Louisiana, producing flooding downpours along the Gulf Coast region from east Texas all the way to the Florida panhandle. Elsewhere, there are disturbances near the Bahamas and the far eastern Atlantic Ocean that both seem destined to become tropical cyclones over the next couple of days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.