NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Trading higher humidity for cooler temperatures

The trade-off for slightly cooler temperatures is noticeably higher humidity.
By Al Conklin
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures around the Piedmont have flirted with 90° the past three afternoons, but we’ll likely drop back closer to the seasonal average of 83° over the next few days.

  • Surge of tropical humidity
  • Seasonable temperatures
  • Rain chances inch up

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

The trade-off for slightly cooler temperatures is noticeably higher humidity. A surge of tropical moisture will stream up through the Carolinas from both the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, lending to slightly better rain chance going forward.

The trade-off for slightly cooler temperatures is noticeably higher humidity.
The trade-off for slightly cooler temperatures is noticeably higher humidity.(Source: WBTV)

So, the rest of the week will be warm and very muggy. Highs will be in the middle 80s through the weekend and rain chances will tick up to around 30% each day through the end of the workweek. With the surge of moisture coming our way, it’s even possible that some showers may fall during the nighttime hours.

The tropics are heating up, now that we are solidly in the peak of the Atlantic season. Nicholas has slowed to a crawl in southern Louisiana, producing flooding downpours along the Gulf Coast region from east Texas all the way to the Florida panhandle.  Elsewhere, there are disturbances near the Bahamas and the far eastern Atlantic Ocean that both seem destined to become tropical cyclones over the next couple of days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
The incident happened on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Gastonia Police say the initial...
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle found abandoned
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Trading higher humidity for cooler temperatures
First Alert Weather: Trading higher humidity for cooler temperatures
Between now and Thursday evening, the storm will only make it about 160 miles, moving from...
Nicholas crawls along the Gulf coast
Wednesday will be another hot one. Not only will temperatures be in the mid 80s, the humidity...
More summer-like weather this week!
More summer-like weather this week!
More summer-like weather this week!