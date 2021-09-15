First Alert issued for Thursday morning showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We continue to monitor the remnants of Nicholas and should even pick up a few showers as the storm creeps east.

Possible showers this evening through tomorrow morning

Still warm and muggy

Monitoring the tropics

What’s left of Nicholas is moving across the Gulf coast and pulling rain into Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Models are keeping most of the heavy rain to our south, but a few (needed) showers are possible. There could be a few this evening into tonight. A few more could pop up tomorrow morning. That’s why there is a Frist Alert. Showers should be fairly light but don’t be surprised if you get one as you’re heading out the door. It has been a while so you may be out of practice.

Thursday will bring a 30% chance for showers and a high of 84. Friday looks the same. It will feel tropical both days, with above average humidity levels.

The weekend won’t bring an end to the humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s. There’s a 40% chance for showers on Saturday and a 30% chance on Sunday. Yesterday, the models were split on how great the Saturday rain chance will be. Today, they are starting to trend toward a lower chance.

Next week holds only a 20% chance for showers and highs in the mid 80s.

The National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing updates on Nicholas. It is now just a big rain maker making slow progress to the east. There’s a disturbance off the coast of Florida which has a 70% chance of formation. However, all models are keeping the storm off-shore. Still, rip currents could be dangerous along our beaches again.

Another disturbance off the coast of Africa has a 90% chance of formation. It would be a while before this one could impact the US. Long range models seem to be keeping this out over the Atlantic. Obviously, everything could change on this forecast so stay tuned and we’ll keep you posted. Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

