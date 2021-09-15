NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

By Kylee Dedmon and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII/Gray News) – Country superstar Reba McEntire had to be evacuated on a fire ladder from a second-story window Tuesday afternoon.

According to KXII, Coby Scherrill and McEntire were touring a historic building for a future project when the stairwell from the second to the third story collapsed.

“Oh, it was pretty scary,” Scherrill recalled. “I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was.”

People inside the building were trapped on whatever floor they were on at the time of the stairwell collapse.

The fire department had to help people out the second-story window and down the ladder.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but the emergency management director said everyone else is OK, including McEntire.

“Hearing that she was OK was a complete relief on that part,” said Sara Jackson who works at a restaurant across the street.

Jackson could see the fire trucks on the surveillance cameras from her business and was concerned about the country singer’s wellbeing.

Scherrill told KXII the building had been there for over 100 years.

“It seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” Scherrill said.

Details about the project McEntire was reportedly looking to use the building for are unclear.

Copyright 2021 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
The incident happened on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Gastonia Police say the initial...
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle found abandoned
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact...
Union County teacher resigns after UCPS board’s controversial decision regarding contact tracings, quarantines

Latest News

VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
Santonio Azanier Eskridge
Police identify man wanted in shooting death of 14-year-old in Gastonia
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘destruction’ of S.Korean ties
The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on...
Pfizer vaccine data expected soon for kids 5 to 11, CEO says