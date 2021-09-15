Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who robbed Steele Creek convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a Steele Creek convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday, September 10 at the Sam’s Mart located at 9308 Steele Creek Road in southwest Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the convenience store shows the robbery suspect enter the business and approach the front counter to purchase beer and cigarettes. The video shows the man brandish a handgun as the clerk is ringing up the purchases. The video then shows the suspect slide the gun under the plexiglass barrier in front of the register.

“The suspect slid the gun under the glass and demanded cash from the register,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance footage shows one of the store employees place cash in a bag as the suspect waits at the front counter. Customers were in the business as the robbery was happening.

“(I’m) very surprised this occurred at that time of the day. There were so many people inside the store, outside the store,” stated Johnson.

The suspect carried out the robbery without taking the time to conceal his identity. Johnson said the man may have been desperate for cash.

“I believe the suspect was probably a very desperate individual and he probably needed that cash and he was gonna get it any way possible,” explained Johnson.

Once the suspect obtained cash from the clerk, he left the business. Johnson said the suspect is believed to be around 5′6″ or 5′7″ with a heavyset build. The detective said he is hopeful that someone will recognize the man and help police identify him.

“We want people to take a good look at these pictures and these videos and call Crime Stoppers if you can identify him,” said Johnson.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

