COVID19 related deaths in Rowan jump; local business owner among those being mourned

Ed Yancey operated Victory Lane Collectibles since 1993
Ed Yancey was interviewed several times on WBTV at his NASCAR diecast shop.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A longtime local business owner is one of the latest residents of Rowan County to die in a death that is COVID19-related.

Ed Yancey, 71, was the owner of Victory Lane Collectibles, a NASCAR diecast and memorabilia shop in Salisbury.

With 364 deaths, Rowan County is eighth in the state for most deaths, and continues to have more deaths than any neighboring county. Rowan’s September death count stands at 14, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Yancey died on Wednesday, September 8. He was vaccinated and did have health issues.

“And these people had their own lives. They’re a number, a statistic when you see it on TV, but they’re people and they’re impacting other lives, and there are people who realize they are irreplaceable.  Like Ed, he’s irreplaceable, there’s not another Ed,” said Mike Shoaf, Yancey’s friend, and the pastor at Nazareth Community Church. “Somebody that was always willing to give in whatever case, whatever need, if somebody was in need he was willing to do it…the kind of person that once you meet them, it’s not a labor to be around them, you want to be around that kind of person.”

Shoaf described Yancey as someone who was giving and as a man who made an impact through his church and his community.

“We take confidence in knowing that Ed was a believer and Ed’s with the Lord, but it doesn’t fill the void that is here, we rest on the hope and the promises of God, but it doesn’t fill the void of sorrow from a connection with a person,” Shoaf added.

Memorials may be made to Nazareth Community Church, PO Box 444, Rockwell, NC 28138.

