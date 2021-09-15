Concord Mills hosting virtual job fair on Saturday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Mills is hosting an all-day virtual job fair highlighting a range of opportunities open to area residents. Job seekers are invited to inquire about more than 150 available positions at a variety of retailers and restaurants on property.

During this online event, participating businesses will be looking to fill a range of job titles and types including seasonal, part-time, and full-time positions.

Participating stores and restaurants include Coach, Lionel Trains, American Eagle Outfitters, LensCrafters, AMC Theaters, Torrid, Versona, Bath & Body Works, LOFT Outlet, Haagen-Dazs, J. Crew, Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Brooks Brothers, and more.

Visit Concord Mills Virtual Job Fair for the full list of stores and restaurants currently hiring. If interested in applying to a store not included on this list, candidates can reach out to that retailer directly to apply online or in-person which will vary based on each retailer’s application policy.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.