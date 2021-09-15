Catawba College offering range of professional certifications

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College announced this week it is offering numerous online, professional certifications allowing individuals a “cost-effective and convenient avenue to further their careers.”

Catawba Online has partnered with Coursera and SkillStorm, two leaders in online educational content in some of the most in-demand professions.

These certifications are designed for students and professionals at any stage of their journey allowing them to further develop essential business skills and achieve more effective results.

“We are excited to offer certifications in key fields that are projected to grow over the next 5 to 10 years,” said Dr. Christine M. Lynn, director of online programming at Catawba. “These certifications will provide new options for people looking to further their careers in an affordable and convenient way. These courses help elevate and distinguish resumes in the job market.”

The partnership with Coursera via Acadeum is providing leading professional certifications from Google, IBM, Facebook and more. These in-demand certifications are available completely online and on-demand, and have a strong emphasis on developing specific skills needed to change or advance careers. Each course includes a series of hands-on labs and projects to help develop skills and apply them in real-world settings. Courses are completed in three to five months on average.

Through the SkillStorm partnership, individuals can pursue an AWS Cloud Practitioner Certification and an AWS Solutions Architect Associate Certification. Both self-driven classes offer people the flexibility to attend when convenient for them, while also providing access to one-on-one mentoring and training from industry-certified instructors and opportunities to collaborate with classmates. Courses are completed in 4-10 weeks, less than half the time it takes with other training programs on the market.

“SkillStorm’s instructor-led courses expand upon the personal touch that Catawba College is recognized for. We are delighted to partner with a leading private liberal arts college and provide courses of the caliber Catawba College is synonymous with,” stated Joe Mitchell, SkillStorm COO.

“These partnerships with Catawba Online provide benefits to students and professionals gaining the opportunity to elevate their skills and accelerate their careers, and to businesses and organizations obtaining certified talent,” added Lynn.

Browse the full list of available courses on Catawba’s website at catawba.edu/pro.

Catawba College students, faculty, staff, and alumni along with active military members and veterans, are able to take advantage of a 20% discount off the cost of the course. Discounts are also available to groups of five (5) or more.

For more information about the courses or to register, please contact Catawba Online at online@catawba.edu or 704.637.4772.

