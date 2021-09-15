NC DHHS Flu
A busy 24 hours for fire department in Cabarrus County

Fire at assisted living facility just one of a dozen calls for Allen VFD
A fire at an assisted living facility was one of the calls responded to by Allen VFD.
A fire at an assisted living facility was one of the calls responded to by Allen VFD.(Allen Volunteer Fire Department)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County fire department had a busy 24 hours responding to a dozen calls in its service area, according to a social media post by the department. One of those calls involved a fire at an assisted living facility.

Monday night at 12:01 a.m., the Allen Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire. Firefighters from Allen Engine 3 arrived at the assisted living facility.

The building was evacuated but had two residents not accounted for initially. Firefighters went inside to find the left wing filled with smoke. Fire officials say the fire was contained to a single room.

All of the occupants were accounted for shortly after arrival. Units stayed on scene to clear each room that filled with smoke.

The Allen department was assisted by the City of Concord NC Fire Department. Mt. Pleasant Fire Department,, Georgeville Fire Department, the Cabarrus County Fire Marshal Office, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, Cabarrus County EMS, and Squad 410.

SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
