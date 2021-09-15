NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Baby found buried behind home in Iredell Co., 19-year-old charged with concealing/failing to report child’s death

Alex Holden Best was arrested and charged with felony conceal or fail to report the death of a child.
Alex Holden Best was arrested and charged with felony conceal or fail to report the death of a...
Alex Holden Best was arrested and charged with felony conceal or fail to report the death of a child.(WAFB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 19-year-old was charged and given a $10,000 bond after the remains of an infant were found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in Iredell County.

Alex Holden Best, 19, was arrested on Sept. 15 and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served with an arrest warrant for felony conceal or fail to report the death of a child.

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a body possibly being buried behind a home on Tomlin Mill Road. The body was brought to the home from a location in High Point, North Carolina.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Deputies along with Criminal Investigators, and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the home. A crime scene was established and a search warrant was obtained for the home

When the search warrant was executed, investigators located a shallow grave, and inside the grave was a box with the remains of a small infant.

Best was interviewed and a statement was obtained about how the remains came to be in the grave behind the home. The remains were sent to North Carolina Baptist Hospital for autopsy.

High Point Police investigators were able to locate a female in High Point who is also involved in this investigation. The female gave a statement to investigators about the remains, and how they came to be in High Point before being brought to Iredell County by Alex Best.

At this time, the investigation into the child’s death is being conducted by the High Point Police Department due to this being the originating location of the investigation.

Best then appeared before Magistrate T. Thompson who issued a $10,000 secured bond on this charge.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo, 75, was arrested and will be arraigned before United States...
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
The incident happened on North Chester Street around 1:18 p.m. Gastonia Police say the initial...
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Gastonia, suspect vehicle found abandoned
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program

Latest News

VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
VIDEO - SLED: Murdaugh conspired with man to kill him so son would collect life insurance policy
This is an ongoing investigation and police say there is no further information to be released...
Man found dead in home in Gaston County, homicide investigation underway
Murdaugh family
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money
CMPD detectives have charged David Earl Allen with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree...
49-year-old man arrested in California on charges from 1998 rape case in Charlotte