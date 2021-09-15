NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Alabama man dies after being turned away from 43 hospitals amid COVID surge, family says

Ray DeMonia, an antiques dealer who ran his own store for four decades, died on September 1, three days before his 74th birthday, relatives said in an obituary.
Ray DeMonia, an antiques dealer who ran his own store for four decades, died on September 1,...
Ray DeMonia, an antiques dealer who ran his own store for four decades, died on September 1, three days before his 74th birthday, relatives said in an obituary.(DIGNITY MEMORIAL)
By CHRISTOPHER BRITO | CBS News
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS News) - A 73-year-old Alabama man died of a “cardiac event” after being turned away from dozens of hospitals across three states that had no available cardiac ICU beds, his family said. They’re now urging people to get vaccinated to “free up resources for non COVID related emergencies” as the virus continues to surge in Alabama and other states.

Ray DeMonia, an antiques dealer who ran his own store for four decades, died on September 1, three days before his 74th birthday, relatives said in an obituary.

They said emergency staff at Cullman Regional Medical Center contacted 43 hospitals in three states in search of a cardiac ICU bed for DeMonia. On Monday, Jennifer Malone, a hospital spokesperson, confirmed that DeMonia was a patient at Cullman Regional Medical Center and told CBS News that “he needed medical services that were not available” at the hospital.

Finally, his family said, the hospital transferred him to Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi, about 200 miles away from his home, where he later died.

Over the last few months, hospitals in Alabama and nearby states like Texas, Mississippi. Louisiana and Florida have been struggling to handle the growing number of COVID-19 patients, often running low on beds and staffing.

With just over 40% of Alabama’s population fully vaccinated, among the lowest rates in the country, DeMonia’s family said they hoped more people would consider getting the shot after hearing about their experience.

“In honor of Ray, please get vaccinated if you have not, in an effort to free up resources for non COVID related emergencies,” DeMonia’s obituary said.

“He would not want any other family to go through what his did.”

Copyright 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Union County School Board voted Monday to do away with the district's COVID-19 contact...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salisbury.
Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
On Monday, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Hope Smith, the female passenger in a...
Man still on the loose after woman arrested in stolen car chase from Charlotte to South Carolina
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Firefighter Jeffery Hager was a 24-year veteran with the Charlotte Fire Department.
Huntersville firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19
CMS school buses
CMS staff will be asked to provide proof of vaccine status; weekly testing will start for unvaccinated employees
Senator Cassidy
Senator Cassidy bashes Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment