49-year-old man arrested in California on charges from 1998 rape case in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a 49-year-old man in California on charges stemming from a 1998 rape case in Charlotte.

CMPD detectives have charged David Earl Allen with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree attempted rape as the offender in a sexual assault investigation from Oct. 1998.

On Oct. 16, 1998, the victim, who was 48-years-old at the time of the offense, reported to police that an unknown suspect pushed her to the ground and tried to sexually assault her. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital, and a sexual assault kit was completed.

In 2004, a DNA profile was obtained from the original evidence collected in 1998.

In 2020, detectives with CMPD’s Cold Case Unit were alerted about a DNA match after Allen had been arrested in Michigan for an unrelated crime.

After a laboratory review, the DNA analysis was confirmed, and warrants were issued for Allen’s arrest.

In Aug. 2021, Allen was arrested in Sacramento, California, with the assistance of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT). Allen has since been extradited to Mecklenburg County and charged.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to leave it anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

