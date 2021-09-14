NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman suffers with lingering symptoms months after COVID-19 diagnosis

By Amanda Alvarado and Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Some people say they still have symptoms long after being diagnosed with COVID-19, including one Louisiana woman.

Eumekia Williams tells KNOE that her life changed in March when she tested positive for COVID-19.

She says she tested positive earlier in the day, but by midnight, she was on the ventilator.

Williams was on a ventilator for 17 days, which paralyzed her vocal cords and left her unable to talk. She was also unable to walk when she left the hospital.

She regained her voice and learned to walk again in rehab, but says she still has lingering symptoms.

“I have like memory fog. Sometimes, stuff that I’ve done in the past; I don’t remember doing it. Like, I’ll be talking to my husband and he’ll be like, ‘You remember doing this? We did that,’ and I’m like, ‘No,’” Williams said.

Dr. Suraj Jande from Ochsner Health System says doctors are still learning about the long-term effects.

“We are seeing a lot of neurological signs of people who report brain fog or haziness. There are cardiac complications,” she said.

Williams also struggles with cardiac complications now.

“I’m on a beta-blocker now because when I was on the ventilator, my heart rate got up to 198,” she said. “The only time it does it now is if I take the stairs. Going upstairs, like two or three stairs, and then I can tell it’s going to start racing.”

Jande said many long-term effects can depend on the severity of your case.

“However, on the caveat of that for people who have mild COVID, we’ve also seen them have long-term symptoms such as issues with smelling, taste, heart problems of some sort,” said Jande.

Doctors say time and research are needed to know the full impact of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Union County School Board voted Monday to do away with the district's COVID-19 contact...
Union County School Board votes to do away with COVID-19 contact tracing, quarantine for those not testing positive, symptomatic
Police say a teen was killed in a shooting Sunday in Salisbury.
Teen shot, killed while playing video games in Salisbury home, police say
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens...
Officials: Monroe Council Member causes disturbance, tells police to arrest felons, threatens to fire officers
On Monday, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Hope Smith, the female passenger in a...
Man still on the loose after woman arrested in stolen car chase from Charlotte to South Carolina
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway
17-year-old found dead at southwest Charlotte park, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

Former Charlotte Hornets coach and High Point University basketball legend Gene Littles has...
Former Charlotte Hornets coach, High Point basketball legend Gene Littles dies at age 78
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Home security video shows the moment the 78-year-old returned home after being discharged from...
‘She couldn’t even walk’: Woman says 78-year-old mother with COVID-19 was discharged from hospital to make room for sicker patients
Records provided by the N.C. Office of the State Treasurer show hundreds of thousands of...
Flagged checks raise fraud concerns for N.C. housing program
Robert Durst appears in a courtroom with his attorneys for closing arguments Wednesday, Sept....
Jury weighing fate of Robert Durst after long murder trial