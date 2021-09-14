Two face charges related to drugs, child abuse in Rowan and Cabarrus

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people face a long list of charges related to drug use and child abuse after being arrested by deputies in Rowan County.

According to the report, on Monday, deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Crime Reduction Unit and Special Investigations Unit conducted an investigation to try and locate a wanted fugitive named Alvondo Apollo Crisco. Crisco was wanted on a number of charges including felony probation violations.

Deputies received information that Crisco could be at the Affordable Suites on Julian Road, just off I-85 in Salisbury. The investigation revealed that Crisco had been staying at the Affordable Suites with his girlfriend, Brandi Evans. Three children, ages 8, 8, and 11, were also staying there.

Surveillance of the area showed Crisco and Evans leaving the apartment at approximately 11:30 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-85 a short time later. Evans was driving, Crisco was in the passenger’s seat, according to the report.

A sheriff’s K-9 had been brought to the scene of the traffic stop. The dog indicated a positive alert on while sniffing around the car. Deputies say they found MDMA and cocaine in the car.

After taking Crisco and Evans into custody, deputies went back to the Affordable Suites to check on the children. All three of the children were found alone in the apartment. Deputies say they also found drug paraphernalia “in plain view within reach of the children who were present.”

Crisco, 35, was charged with three felony probation violations five counts of failure to appear, and two additional counts of failure to appear/comply. Bond was set at $32,000.

Evans, 31, was charged with two felony counts of drug possession, one count of possesion of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of child abuse. Bond was set at $10,000.

